Family Condo on Jomtien Beach, 245sqm, 15th floor, 69,000THB/m

Family Condo on Jomtien beach, 245sqm, high floor, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, big lobby, beautiful ocean views. TVs, fridge, microwave, European kitchen. Well maintained, security guards, CCTV surveillance, carparks, laundry, A/Cs, fully furnished, big balcony, gym, swimming pool, 2 mins walk to 10-baht taxi. Food Marts, massages, restaurants in the area. Privacy guaranteed. Rent 69,000 THB per month
