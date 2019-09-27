Copacabana Beach Jomtien breaks ground with pomp & ceremony

A ground-breaking ceremony was held Sept 2019. 25 for the Copacabana Beach Jomtien condominium, the latest real estate project earmarked to grace to the rising Pattaya skyline.

Hosted by company directors Mrs. Kasina Thammasuwan, Mr. Rolf Wilhelm Haupt, and Manfred Wu, along with the project’s management team, the event was highlighted by the laying of the building’s first foundation stone, a Brahmin blessing ritual, and a Buddhist ceremony for prosperity with 9 monks from Wat Samakkebanpot. Guests of honor included former deputy prime minister of Thailand, Gen. Pracha Promnok, and Pattaya deputy mayors Ronakit Ekasingh and Banlue Kullavanijaya.

As part of the merit making ceremony and as a goodwill gesture, Copacabana company directors donated 1,000 wheelchairs to be distributed by government agencies to assist the elderly and disabled in the local community.

Copacabana Beach Jomtien is being built by the Sangfah Construction Co., Ltd. on a 9-rai plot of land between Soi 8 & 9 on Jomtien Beach Road. The 59-floor skyscraper will feature 1,644 individual units with prices starting at 2,700,000 baht and up. The project will include a 2,000sqm beach club, a sand bottom pool, large gym with panoramic windows, common areas, gardens, children’s play area and mini-golf. Completion date is set provisionally for end 2022.