(Condo For Sale) AD Hyatt Condominium

AD Hyatt Condominium – 1 bed 1 bath in Naklua PP11318

A.D. Hyatt is a modern luxury high-rise condominium located in Na Kluea, near Wong Amat Beach. It is surrounded by numerous amenities, including shops, department stores, markets, restaurants, and entertainment venues. Nearby attractions include the Sanctuary of Truth, just 5 minutes from Terminal 21 and Pattaya Beach Road, and only 5 minutes drive from Sukhumvit Road. The condominium offers impressive facilities including a communal garden, swimming pool, fitness center, BBQ area, underground parking, CCTV, and 24-hour security. This beautifully renovated 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment offers 56 sqm of stylish living space. Fully furnished, it features a sleek European kitchen, a cozy dining and living area, and a convenient washing machine. The spacious balcony provides stunning partial sea and city views, creating the perfect spot to relax and unwind. This apartment is for sale in foreign name and is ready to move in!







1 Bedroom Condo For Sale in Naklua

– Situated close to Wongamat Beach

– On a high floor

– Fully renovated

– Beautiful open views

– Foreign quota

Sale Price: ฿ 4.6 m / $ 133k / € 120k

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]



























