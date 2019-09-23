Younger heads the field

PSC Golf from the Growling Swan Golf Society

Friday, Sept. 19, Eastern Star – Stableford

1st Steve Younger (12) 35pts

2nd Keith Buchanan (13) 32pts

3rd JJ Harney (15) 30pts

Near Pins: JJ Harney, Steve Younger.

Thursday and only a handful of golfers made the trip today. Eastern Star was the choice of venue, the weather was with us and we attacked the course from the yellow tees. Even with the previous day’s rain, the layout was in good condition.

Steve Younger was the day’s winner with 35 points. For placing sake only, second home was Keith Buchanan, with an inform JJ Harney coming in third.