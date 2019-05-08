Young posts best of the week

Monday, April 29, Pattana – Stableford

We were playing the A and B nines today which made a nice change and we had just the one division out.

Paul Young recorded the best score of the day and indeed the whole week, winning with 39 points while Tom Novak came in second on 36 and Rick Assi was third with 34.

Only one winner in the near pins and in division 1 Paul Young also birdied A8 for the only 2 of the day.

Wednesday, May 1, Plutaluang – Stableford

Back to two divisions today with the equal cut set at 9-19 and 20+ and the East and South courses were selected as the challenge.

An even-par 36 points was the best score of the day, coming from Gil Phillips off his 23-handicap to win division 2. Colin James was second behind Gil on 34 points and William Chang took third with 33.

Paul Butler won division 1 with 35 points, Darryl Burkett came second one point behind and Mark Hilliers placed third on 32.

Near pins went to (Div 1) Darryl Burkett, Mark Hilliers and Pete Sumner, and (Div 2) Paul Butler, Colin James and Gil Phillips.

Colin James and Gil Phillips both birdied the second on the East course for the only 2s of the day.

Friday, May 3,

Eastern Star – Stableford

Friday saw the highest turnout of the week with an identical cut as of Wednesday in the two divisions. This course is still slowly improving each week with some very slick greens today and some wicked pin placements.

Paul Butler topped division 1 with 30 points and a 19/17 back-nine countback saw Colin Aspinall beat Frank Kelly for second place after two 29’s came in. Pete Sumner, just acclimatizing after his UK trip, was fourth with 28.

Another 30 point tally won division 2 with Rick Assi beating Glyn Evans on a 17/14 back-nine countback. Ron Lavett came in third after beating Tony Thorne 16/14 on countback, both on 29 points overall.

Near pins were claimed by (Div 1) Colin Aspinall and Pete Sumner, and (Div 2) Paul Butler (x2) and Ron Lavett (x2). There were no 2s in either division.