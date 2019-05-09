Yates bags a ‘big bird’ at Burapha

PSC Golf from The Billabong Bar

Monday, April 29, Phoenix Gold – Stableford

Playing Phoenix today it was as hot as Hades with only a little breeze to try to cool us down, but alas it was to no avail and we were drenched in sweat after only a couple of holes. We were playing Mountain and Lakes nines, which were in great condition (our favourite Ocean loop is closed for another 8 weeks for renovation).

The scoring was just reasonable with half the players not making 30 points or more. A countback was needed to decide the minor places with Thiery Petrement getting the edge over Glenn Smith for second place, both with 35 points. Meanwhile, Nipper Truscott took line honours with a fine 37 points. There were no 2s recorded.

Wednesday, May 1, Green Valley – Stableford

The general opinion of those that have played here recently is that Green Valley has never been in such a bad condition. Eighteen small emerald green oases are dotted around the course nestling in, what will soon be, a desert, for it is obvious that the irrigation system needs replacing. The reports that were expressed to Capt. Bob persuaded him to allow a free drop when the ball ended in an area where grass no longer existed, and there were many.

In the men’s competition, Jim Grieves (H/cap 25) owed his 36 points to three 4-pointers on the back-nine for 4th place, 1 point behind Dale Adamson (7) who eagled the 12th for 5 points and a birdie on the 4th for 4 points for a total of 37 and 3rd place. Jez Lees (20), not climbing Everest or being chased by bulls at the moment, had 37 points and took the silver position but the star of the day was Sandy Chapo (21) who had 18 points at the turn followed by 23 points on the inward half, which included a 5 and a 4-pointer for 41 points. He also had the only 2 on the 16th.

In the ladies competition, Miss Sasicha (21) stumbled on the way home for 14 points and a total of 35, one point behind Miss Phin (10) in 2nd place, but the consistent Miss May (11) dropped only 4 shots on the front nine and 13 pars helped her to 38 points for 1st place.

Friday, May 3, Burapha – Stableford

Burapha A and B loops today under cloudy skies and with no real threat of rain until we were leaving the course.

One of our visitors from Australia managed to take B9 apart with a driver from the tee and another driver from the fairway and holed it for an albatross – well done Paul Yates who also took 3rd place on a countback over one of his playing partners Bob StAubin, both with 35 points. Taking 2nd spot was Thiery Petrement with a fine 40 points, just being pipped at the post by another visitor from Australia, Peter Davies on 41 points.

There were two 2s, coming from Peter Davies and of course the albatross man Paul Yates.