Willy heads the field at Emerald

The Jomtien Golf Society

Monday, April 1, The Emerald – Stableford

A few cancellations overnight and we were down to only one division today at The Emerald course. Willy Van Heetvelde was the winner with a best of the day 38 points, three ahead of Per Forsberg in second on 35 while Paul Butler took third on 34. Bob Comartin beat Paul Young on a 16/15 back nine countback for fourth place after two 30-pointers were returned.

Bob Comartin and Per Forsberg were the winners in division 1 for the near pin awards and in division 2 Willy Van Heetvelde took the prize.

Bob Comartin birdied the 5th and Mark Cooper the 15th for the only 2s of the day.

Wednesday, April 3, Greenwood – Stableford

We were allocated the B and C nines today at Greenwood. There were two divisions out today off the white tees and we just finished the round as the dark clouds moved in and on the way home torrential rain came down for at least 20 minutes.

John Carlin returned the best score of the day, winning division 2 with 37 points. Leo Adam came in second one point behind John while Paul Young took third with 35.

Bristol boy Bob Poole topped division 1 with 35 points, Neil Gamble was second on 33 and Bob Comartin came in third with 32.

There were eight near pin prizes up for grabs today in the two divisions but only three winners. Martin Grimoldby was the sole winner in division 1 on B5 and in division 2 Rick Assi on B5 and Mike Lindo on C6.

Neil Gamble recorded a 2 on B5 while in division 2 there was another rollover.

Friday, April 5, Eastern Star – Stableford

There were no groups in front of us as we teed off 20 minutes ahead of schedule at Eastern Star today with two divisions out.

The Canadian boy Bob Comartin recorded the best score of the day, winning division 1 with 37 points while Per Forsberg with a 18/15 back-nine countback beat Richard Goodwyn for second after they both came in with 32 points overall. In fourth place was Nik Evans on 30.

Paul Butler topped division 2 with 33 points, Tony Thorne was second one point behind, Frank Kelly placed third with 31 and in fourth place Mike Lindo beat Dicky Bates on countback after they both returned scores of 30 points each.

Near pins went to (Div 1) Bob Comartin, Nik Evans, Richard Goodwyn and Glen Perkinson, and (Div 2) Frank Kelly.

In the 2s today Bob Comartin with a six-foot putt birdied the 3rd with two rollovers and in division 2 there are now five rollovers.