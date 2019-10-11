William and Sa overcome humidity at Green Valley

Wednesday October 9th Green Valley Stableford

Everything started well. It was a beautiful sunny day with no sign of rain and a day’s golf to look forward to. So onto Route 36 with plenty of time for our tee time until we come to a full stop with traffic that was backed up as far as you could see. The cause was a lorry that overturned and dispatched its load across the road causing absolute chaos.

But everyone teed off, eventually, in very humid conditions which is, perhaps, the reason why the ladies were a little below form.

Miss Nu (15) occupied 3rd place with just 34 points. She had 3 pars in the back nine but three 1 pointers being the reason she lost the countback to Miss Sasicha (20) with 10 points for her 3 pars on the back nine. The lady in form at present, Miss Sa (17) had 19 points on the front nine but 3 poor holes after the turn. Yielding only 2 points did not stop her having the win with 35 points.

Unusually the men outplayed the ladies with Dan Margett (19) occupying 3rd place with 37 points but his last 6 holes on the way home was the reason that Auk Engelkes (12) came 2nd with nine 3 pointers on his card. Had this trend continued he might have won the day for he was level on points with William (21) standing on the 18th tee but his generosity of having a blob on the last bequeathed William the win with 39 points, but Auke did have the only two of the day.