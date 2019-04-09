Wig-inspired Masa takes the win

PSC Golf from the Pattaya Links Golf Society

Monday, April 1, Laem Chabang – Stableford

A Flight (0-14)

1st Barry Wellings (5) 41pts

2nd Derek Hutch (13) 37pts

3rd Les Cobban (8) 37pts

4th Paul Durkan (6) 37pts

5th Paul Smith (4) 35pts

6th Richard Fearby (2) 34pts

B Flight (15+)

1st Neils-Peter Kristensen (21) 38pts

2nd Donal McGuigan (20) 33pts

3rd John Chelo (19) 32pts

4th Tony Browne (17) 31pts

5th Bobby Lloyd (16) 31pts

6th Darren Beavers (16) 30pts

Laem Chabang Golf Club has wasted no time in re-introducing the great Monday Sports Day Special of 2059 baht all in, and Links golfers have wasted no time in signing up to get there.

Forty six players comprised the final starting line-up and the first group hit off right on our allotted tee time of 10.00am under warm, slightly overcast conditions. It was decided to play just two flights with six places in each, plus best nines and near pins.

The course played long today, even off the white tees, and many found it tough going with some lowly scores after the A nine, and the C nine considered much more challenging.

We hadn’t seen him for a while but Barry Wellings announced his return by firing the best score of the day, 41 points from his 5 h/cap (72 gross) and thoroughly deserved the chance to don the Green Jacket.

Newcomer Derek Hutch held out Les Cobban and Paul Durkan on countback at 37 points, then came Paul Smith with 35 points, another newby, Richard Fearby, won a four-way countback on 34 points for sixth place.

On previous visits, Niels-Peter Kristensen was a “wig” wearer more than once, but this time he ran away with first place, scoring 38 points. Donal McGuigan was happy to take second spot with 33 points, John Chelo took third with 32 and Tony Browne was shaking his head to be handed fourth prize with only 31 points, beating Bobby Lloyd on countback. Occupying the final spot was Darren Beavers on 30 points.

Near pins went to Barry Wellings (A7) and (C8), George Mueller (A2), Paul Lanzetta (C5)

Consolation best nines awards went to Francis McGuigan and Mike Firkin.

Wednesday, April 3, Bangpra – Stableford

A Flight (0-14)

1st Wayne Peppernell (14) 38pts

2nd Les Cobban (9) 37pts

3rd Petur Peturssen (6) 37pts

4th Gerner Lykke (14) 37pts

B Flight (15+)

1st Banjo Bannister (16) 36pts

2nd Mickey Tighe (33) 33pts

3rd Greg Gawron (19) 33pts

4th Jesper Hansen (16) 31pts

The Bangpra course was in good condition today and the greens were much better than expected, even though they were very “grainy” with slow uphill putts and the need to apply the brakes putting down to the pin. The field of thirty-two golfers got underway earlier than booked and the course was relatively empty.

In the top flight only one point separated the top four golfers with countback inevitably being used. Thus fourth place went to Danish golfer Gerner Lykke on 37 points with Petur Peturssen holding down third on the same score, leaving Les Cobban in second by virtue of his better back nine.

The winner on 38 points was Wayne Peppernell and it was fitting that the PLGS “Captain” took the Green Jacket for a fine performance.

The second flight was almost as close with fourth place going to Jesper Hansen on his return with 31 points, a couple behind Greg Gawron on 33. In second place was a delighted Micky Tighe who took the honours from Greg on countback. The flight winner was Richard “Banjo” Bannister who was also making a return visit and his solid golf pedigree gave him a winning score of 36 points.

Near pins went to Barry Wellings (2, 8), Pete Seil (12) and George Muller (17) on a day when the shortest par three was about 170 yards.

The best front-nine consolation prize went to Ryan Thomas (19 points) and compatriot Tip Briney took the back-nine award with 18 points.

Friday, April 5,

Khao Kheow – Stableford

A Flight (0-16)

1st Barry Wellings (5) 37pts

2nd Paul Smith (4) 36pts

3rd Paul Greaves (16) 35pts

4th Les Cobban (9) 35pts

B Flight (17+)

1st Masa Sugaya (21) 37pts

2nd Niels-Peter Kristensen (21) 33pts

3rd Greg Gawron (19) 33pts

4th Adam Barton (17) 32pts

It’s been said before that, love it or hate it, the “wig” at Links Golf provides great incentive to make an improvement to your game in order stay clear of it.

Masa Sugaya looked sheepish and not amused when he wore it on Monday. By Friday he was wearing the Green Jacket as having the best score of the day, on countback. Masa not only won the B flight, scoring 37 points, but had a four-point buffer to second placed Niels-Peter Kristensen who continued his good form to beat Greg Gawron on countback at 33 points each. Adam Barton, in a rare appearance due to work, held down fourth spot on 32 points.

On the same day that Masa wore the “wig”, Barry Wellings wore the Green Jacket and would have again today if not beaten on countback, by Masa. Barry had 37 points to win A flight by one point from Paul Smith on 36 points. Paul Greaves (16) snuck between all the single figure handicappers scoring a solid 35 points in beating Les Cobban on countback

Near pins went to Paul Chesney (A3), Phil Davies (A5), Paul Smith (B3), Tom Herrington (B8) and consolation awards for best nines were claimed by Petur Petursson and Richard Fearby.