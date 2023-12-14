Waterjet World Cup kicks off in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The “WGP#1 Waterjet World Cup” began on December 13, bringing together the best waterjet athletes from around the globe. The five-day event, which also includes the “WGP#1 Waterjet World Series 2023,” is being held at Jomtien Beach, a popular destination for water sports enthusiasts.







The competition features various Jet Ski events, such as freestyle, slalom, endurance, and drag race, among others. The participants will showcase their skills and tricks on the water, competing for glory and prizes. The event is expected to attract thousands of spectators, who can enjoy the thrilling performances and the festive atmosphere.

The “WGP#1 Waterjet World Cup” is organized by the International Jet Sports Boating Association (IJSBA), the world governing body for personal watercraft competitive racing. The event is supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Pattaya City Municipality, as well as several sponsors and partners.







The event aims to promote waterjet sports as a fun and exciting activity, as well as to boost tourism and local economy in Pattaya. The event also serves as a platform for cultural exchange and friendship among the waterjet community.

For more detailed information and updates on the event, enthusiasts can follow the official Facebook page “Jet Ski World Cup Grand Prix,” where you can find the latest news, live updates, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of this spectacular waterjet sports extravaganza.



























