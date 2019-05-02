Viper takes his first monthly mug

PSC Golf from The Growling Swan

Monday, April 22, Pattavia – Stableford

1st Tony Cook (28) 38pts

2nd Keith Buchanan (13) 35pts

Near Pins: Keith Buchanan, Kevin Kennedy, Steve Younger.

Long Putts: Kevin Kennedy, Tony Cook.

Pattavia Golf Course, or fondly known as the Pineapple Plantation, was today’s venue for our eleven golfers. We play this course every month and over the years it has proven quiet popular. It is a good course that is priced sensibly and not one that inflates the fees for what others refer to as “The High Season.”

The course was once again in great condition, I am not sure as to exactly what they are doing but the cleaning up project has continued on with work happening with the bunkers. The weather played an important part in today’s happenings. The cloud cover offered us good relief, but when the cover moved it was quite hot. We took the course on from the white tees with one flight and all novelties in play.

With numbers the way they were we would be having only two placing’s and Tony Cook took the top rung on the ladder with 38 points. In second was the evergreen Kissy Buchanan who is never far from the money.

Thursday, April 25, Bangpra – Stroke

1st Mark Stapleton (18) net 72

2nd Keith Buchanan (13) net 76

3rd Tony Ryan (20) net 76

Near Pins: Keith Buchanan (x3), Bill Mc Garvie.

Long Putts: JJ Harney (x2).

Just eight golfers on this day but they were fired up to have a crack at winning the coveted Monthly Mug. Bangpra was our destination for today’s event and that brought back fond memories of Bill ‘Shooter’ McGarvie scoring an ace here a couple of years back.

As per usual the course was in top nick (a very good course but unfortunately a little pricey at times). Fairways and greens were good and the weather was quite hot with little or no relief. Still, everything was set for a great day out.

Mark ‘The Viper’ Stapleton was on the money from the outset and determined to make the Mug his own. He returned with a net 72, ensuring that he got the chocolates for the day. Coming in second was Keith Buchanan who finished four shots behind Mark but got closer in the stakes department as he collected three out of the six novelties. An honorable mention goes to Tony Ryan who ended up with the same score as Keith but lost out via the countback system.