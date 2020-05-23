Two wins and a second for Steve Durey in Pattaya golf

PSC Bunker Boys Golf

Monday, May 18th Bangpra

1st Steve Durey (21) 35 points

2nd Michael Brett (15) 33 points

3rd Jimmy Carr (17) 33

Near pins: Steve Durey, Michael Brett, & Tony Robbins X 2

Our first visit to Bangpra in some time where we had a rather slow round. A couple of very slow groups out in front of us made life difficult. In retrospect, we should have tried to go out on the tenth. The course was in beautiful condition, lush and green, and well mowed, although the greens were not as fast as we have come to expect at this course. Despite all the rain we have had recently all the water catchments are empty.

Jimmy Carr set off like a rocket and holed everything to set a halfway leaders mark of twenty points. Thereafter, he faded away to finish third on thirty-three points when the putter went cold on him. Dave Ashman was joint second at the halfway mark on nineteen points and continued on his merry way with consecutive pars till the thirteenth when he had a succession of wipes to finish out of the frame.







Steve Durey the other on nineteen had a solid back nine to finish first on thirty-five. In between, Michael Brett blew a great chance to win after a solid performance on the back nine up to the eighteenth where he went wild off the tee and ended up wiping the hole just when the prize looked in sight.

Near pins went to Steve Durey, Michael Brett, and a pair to Tony Robbins.

For the first time since our return to golf, we were able to shower after the round which was very much appreciated by all. It may be the start of a return to more normal golf as we know it. Not sure anyone is looking forward to what we are being conditioned to believe will be the “New Normal”, whatever that is.

Wednesday, May 20th Greenwood A & B

1st Jimmy Carr (17) 36 points

2nd Steve Durey (21) 34 points

3rd Geoff Parker (17) 32 points

Millionaire golf returned to Pattaya today with a game at Greenwood, a course favoured by many. As always the course was in tip-top condition apart from a couple of greens that had recently been sanded.

The green/caddie fee using PSC vouchers was very agreeable. We seemed to be the only ones on the course until close to the end of the round when we saw a few other golfers. A stiff breeze blew particularly on the front nine but abated on the back.





Once again Jimmy Carr was the man on form, setting out at a cracking pace on the front only to taper off a bit on the back. Still, he did enough to take first place with thirty-six points. Steve Durey is becoming “Mr Consistency” with another solid round of thirty-four in second place.

A rare visit to the winners circle for Geoff Parker Wednesday taking third place with thirty-one. Could we be witnessing a return to form for the once consistent winner?

Remarkably nobody was able to hit a green on the par threes so no near pins, that has to be a first as there are a couple of dead eye dicks in the group who always seems to snag one.

Friday, May 22nd Eastern Star

1st Steve Durey (21) 34 points

2nd Alan Sullivan (12) 33 points

3rd Jimmy Carr (17) 28 points

Near pins no takers

“The more things change the more they stay the same.” It seems we are destined never to have a normal day’s golf at Eastern Star. If it’s not our booking canceled without notice or the quoted green fee not being honoured then it’s something else. Friday it was no shower on a stinking hot day, every other course we visited this week had showers but not Eastern Star unfortunately when we needed them most.

The course was in decent condition, the greens were nice but for some reason, everybody seemed to have trouble getting the ball in the hole. The usual breeze was blowing again today.







Some average scores were returned with Steve Durey topping the list with thirty-four points, this makes two wins and a second for Steve this week and puts him in contention for golfer of the month although he has to make up some ground on Jimmy Carr who didn’t fire today and only came third on twenty-eight points.

In between, Alan Sullivan was in great form tee to green but suffered badly when it came to putting. Remarkably for the second day in a row, there were no takers for near pins, a couple of near misses but they don’t count.











