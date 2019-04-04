Truelove does the double

The March PAGS monthly tournament saw 94 players, including 6 ladies, tee off in the rain at Laem Chabang on March 25. Nearly 40 other prospective players could not see the rain clearing, so opted for not starting their round, and went home.

The 94 hardy souls battled around the A & B combination, with preferred lies on the closely mown surfaces being the order of the day. Greens rolled smoothly but were very firm, even with the rain to soften them up. The rain cleared about 11:30am so the later tee offs probably had some advantage.

Despite the inclement conditions, there were still some good scores, none better than a spectacular 43 points from Steve Truelove (12). Steve shot 77 to also win the Low Gross, plus got the Long Drive on 18, for a really astounding day. The minor placings in the A flight went to Brad Jordison (10), to go with his maximum 2 technicals, while Daniel Grob (13) beat Sam Torkkeli 20/16 on countback after both signed for 35 points.

In the B Flight (14–21), Daniel Isaramart (14) led the way with a solid 40 points, to go with his approach on #12 prize. The silver position went to Hans-Georg Bufe (19) with 38 points, while Per Lovegren (19) did enough for 36 points and 3rd spot.

C Flight for handicaps 22 and above was won clearly by Dan Margetts (26) with a strong 40 points. Birger Karlsson (33) showed glimpses of good form to record 37 points to secure 2nd place, with Thomas-Joerg Leuscher (24) signing for 35 points and the bronze medal position.

Ewa Nilsson (33) played well in the conditions to complete her round with 38 points, and a win in the Ladies division.

Honourable mentions go out to Ville Korri and Jack Slowlak who both secured the maximum number of 2 technical prizes.