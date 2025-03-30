Troy and Lasonder lead the way as Mabprachan Golf Society concludes stellar week

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Mabprachan Golf Society gathered with five enthusiastic groups to play the C & A loops at Greenwood Golf Course Tuesday, 25 March. The course, in excellent condition, provided a delightful playing experience. Though the weather was warm and slightly humid, a gentle breeze offered occasional relief.

We welcomed back Patrick Troy from Ireland, who claimed jet lag had hindered his sleep. However, his game told a different story – he delivered a stunning performance and claimed victory with 44 stableford points. Close behind was Willem Lasonder with an impressive 43 points, earning him the runner-up spot. The ever-challenging spoon went to Michael Cunningham.

Results: 1st: Patrick Troy – 44 points. 2nd: Willem Lasonder – 43 points. Near Pins: Sam Jeffery, Seamus O’Connor, Nigel Irvine







On Thursday, 27 March the society moved to Mountain Shadow Golf Course, greeted by hazy skies and a light breeze that made the warm day bearable. The course’s condition posed a challenge, but the players rose to the occasion.

Willem Lasonder capitalized on his strong form, emerging victorious with 34 points after his second-place finish earlier in the week. Mark Bromwich dazzled with 23 points on the back nine but narrowly missed first place, finishing with 33 points. Mike Malott, unfortunately, claimed the spoon this time.

Results: 1st: Willem Lasonder – 34 points. 2nd: Mark Bromwich – 33 points. Near Pins: Dave Lyon, Mick Bryan (x2), Patrick Troy.



























