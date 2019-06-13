Tough test at King Naga

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

Tuesday, June 4, King Naga – Stableford

On Tuesday we went with 3 groups to King Naga and the course was in bad condition; the grass on the fairways was long and next to the fairways was even worse. The bunkers were also bad and had suffered from all the rain. The conditions made playing difficult, but some of our group played well.

It was an exciting game between Patrick Devereux and Dave Smith as both played consistent and made 37 stableford points each. Patrick beat Dave on the countback while in third place was Neil Harvey with 33 points, beating Paul Davies on another countback.

The three near pins that were claimed all went to Dave Smith.

On Thursday our venue was The Emerald but when we arrived it was raining cats and dogs and unfortunately we had to cancel our competition.