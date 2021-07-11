Tottenham wins a round of two halves

Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Friday, July 9

Khao Kheow Country Club B+C

Stableford

The heavy overnight rain and storm in Pattaya eased to a drizzle on this Friday morning as we gathered for our departure to Khao Kheow golf course.







Once on the motorway, there was some drizzle, but seemed to be clearing the further we travelled.

The golf course had only light showers overnight and clear in the morning, so the fairways were firm, with plenty of run, and carts were allowed on course. The weather was heavily overcast and ‘coolish’ for our tee off time.



As we started on the second nine, the C course, dark clouds were looming so, fingers crossed, we hoped that the rain would miss the course.

By the time of putting on C2, we were drenched and headed for the nearby hut for shelter, where we found the players of our number two group.

After about 45 minutes, play resumed but under much different circumstances. Group two had decided to ‘up stakes’ and head for the clubhouse while the remaining two groups carried on.

There were some good first nine scores but, with the fairways now wet and losing that run, and the rough became harder to hit from, scoring slowed considerably.







Only Mike Tottenham was able to handle the conditions to have a credible score of 35 points, having almost two even nines.

Mike Firkin had a big score playing this same combination a few days earlier but, in different conditions, big scores weren’t coming. However, he did well with a score of 32 points for second place.

Dave McKey started the week with a good win and has taken third spot here with 30 points.









It was certainly a round of two halves. We started with twelve players, the best number for a couple weeks, but finished with just eight. From a nice dry course to a wet and slow course, it was an interesting, and fun day of golf.

Apart from the troublesome tee boxes, this course is, currently, in very good condition and improving with each visit.



Winners at Khao Kheow

1st Place – Mike Tottenham (16) – 35 pts

2nd Place – Mike Firkin (19) – 32 pts

3rd Place – Dave McKey (20) – 30 pts

Best Front Nine (non winners) – John Anderson – 17 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Len Jones – 16 pts



















