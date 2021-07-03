Tottenham keeps rolling along at Bangpra Golf Course

Pattaya Links Golf Society

Friday, July 2

Bangpra Golf Course

Stableford

Mike Tottenham has been playing so consistently this calendar year that he has lowered his handicap from 22 in January to 14.9 this week. In that time, almost all of his Stableford scores have been 30 points or better, many of them very much better, including a 40 points and a 41 points.







In a small field of seven, on a well presented, but difficult course to make a big score, Mike has taken the win with 34 points.

Peter Lacey has also been in good form and, recently, dropped his handicap by two shots. He has taken the only remaining place on the podium with a modest 31 points.







Bangpra is usually one of the first courses to suffer when there is little rain about, but at this time is holding up very well. Certainly, it is changing colour around the fringes, but the fairways are being kept up to a good standard.

The famous greens are also are being well maintained and in excellent condition, playing quickly and truly, as we expect here.

Winners at Bangpra

1st Place – Mike Tottenham (16) – 34 pts

2nd Place – Peter Lacey (11) – 31 pts

The weather was hot, but some nice breezes through the day kept players comfortable.







We had purchased some extra vouchers when they were on sale, so we paid the excellent price of 1200 baht all-in. We still have some of them, so we may need to make another trip to this fine course before they reach expiry date.



















