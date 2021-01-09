Tony Browne returns to the Winners’ List

Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Thurs. Jan. 7

Khao Kheow B+A

Stableford

When Greenwood Golf Course was closed due to a suspected Covid-19 carrier, we made a quick call to Khao Kheow who accepted our booking at short notice.

Although the course was a little busier than some we have seen lately, we were able to secure a 10.30 tee time, and our five groups were given the okay to start about 15 minutes before that and, with no hold ups, finished in good time.

We contacted the original seven people on the Greenwood signup sheet and transposed them to Khao Kheow.







By the time we departed Links on Thursday morning we numbered 18 players, a good size group. Once again we used two buses for 12 people to enable social distancing.

The course is in good condition but, like many now, would welcome a nice drop of rain to turn those rapidly appearing brown patches back to the usual green colour.

The putting surfaces are, as they are most times here, running smoothly, truly and with good pace, but some of the pin placements were ‘exciting’.









Tony Browne came good today after not having won a Green Jacket since October last, but with a score of 32 points and surviving a countback with Thierry Petrement, took the win. Not a big score, but a win is a win.

Theirry Petrement had a good day out and just enjoys his golf.

Good buddies Mike Ehlert and Peter Lacey both recorded 30 points and the countback had Mike getting third spot with 13 front nine and 17 back nine, where Peter had the reverse 17/13 to grab fourth place.

With this good number of players, it was time to resurrect the near pins competition and all four were won.

Near Pins: Len Jones, Colin Service, Mike Ehlert, Martin Patch.





Winners at Khao Kheow

1st Place – Tony Browne (21) – 32 pts c/back

2nd Place – Thierry Petrement (11) – 32 pts

3rd Place – Mike Ehlert (10) – 30 pts c/back

4th Place – Peter Lacey (13) – 30 pts

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Dave Arataki – 16 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Steve Moxey – 17 pts

Khao Kheow never changed their conscientious Covid check-in from the original restrictions in May and everything was as per usual on arrival. Of course, the lockers and showers were closed this time, but hoping that rule will be lifted by the time of our next visit here.













