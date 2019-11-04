Tommy and Rich scoop the pool

New Nordic October PAGS Tournament from Khao Kheow

Another day dawned Oct 30 and golfers made their way to the Khao Kheow Country Club to play this challenging course for the October New Nordic PAGS tournament. The day’s field of 107 players which included a smaller than usual contingent of 7 ladies, had great weather and golfing conditions.

The A & B combination was played, with the course being in mostly good condition, some tees being the only point of some minor criticism. Greens were running smoothly, with fairways firm and fast, providing ample assistance off the tee. Organisors had implemented lift, clean & place on the closely mown areas to avoid any possible bare patches or any other minor issue arising from a poor lie.

Tommy Marshall (8) and Rich Fearby (1) were the standout performers this month, Rich shooting 74 to claim the low gross, while Tommy topped the podium in the A Flight with 39 points, both claiming the maximum 2 technicals. Minor placings in the A Flight were collected by Jeff Wylie (12) and Gerd Riedler (11) with 38 and 37 points respectively.

The ladies winner was regular PAGS player Jeeranan Duncan (18) with a good 38 points. Coincidentally, Jeeranan won at Khao Kheow A & B back in May last year.

B flight for handicaps 15 – 21 winner was Bjorn Bjerkass (18) with 40 points to go with his long drive on B9, edging Dave Felton (17) into 2nd spot on countback 22/20. Staffan Lyrestram (19) got the bronze with his 39 points, beating out Jari Laakonen and Rene Thauner on countback.

In the C flight for handicaps 22 & above, there was a clear winner and best score of the day from Andy Richards (24) with 41 points. Rolf Urhoj (25) secured the 2nd placing with his 39 points, while the bronze went to Birger Karlsson (31) with a creditable 36 points.

Hemingway’s catering staff did another fine job providing plenty of choice at the buffet table, with plenty of non-golfers coming along to enjoy the social atmosphere of the evening with their golfing partners, family & friends. As always, there is only 1 person to blame if you go home hungry from Hemingway’s Jomtien after a PAGS presentation.

We will all look forward to another successful tournament with next month’s event on 27 November returning to Eastern Star.