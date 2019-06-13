Todd shines at damp Burapha

PSC Golf from the Growling Swan

Thursday, June 6, Burapha – Stableford

We were off to Burapha on this day, considered to be one of the best courses we play in this region. Fronting up with a dozen players we were allocated Courses C & D and attacked these from the white tees. No carts on the course made the job in hand even tougher, we had been screaming for rain and the previous night it dumped it on this course. Aside from that, the course is in good condition but with no run at all.

We would play the one flight only with all novelties were up for grabs. Martin Todd (H/cap 12) had an enjoyable day, returning with an unbeaten 38 points to finish four clear off the pack. Near pins were claimed by Martin Todd, Colin Stielow, Steve Younger and Bill Steinmann while the long putt prizes went to Casa Rifkin and Bill Steinmann.