Tinkler & Brett pair up for Mountain Shadow win

PSC Bunker Boys Golf

Monday, November 11th Pattana Sports and Country Club A & B

1st Jimmy Carr (17) 37 points

2nd Pat Ryan (14) 35 points

3rd Tony Robbins (22) 34 points

Near pins Jack Penny, Ross Schffte, Geoff Parker, & Michael Brett.

A bright sunny day for our game at Pattana where once again we were allocated the A & B nines. As always the course was in fine condition but for the first nine, the wind was quite strong, at least two clubs worth. On the back nine it was almost calm. Lately, new faces appear each time we play and Monday was no different.

Jimmy Carr was Monday’s winner with a good score of thirty-seven. Jimmy has been threatening to recapture his best form lately after a time in the doldrums and on this day he came good.

As predicted last week, Pat Ryan in his first game back immediately hit pay dirt with a solid thirty-five points after a slow start. Tony Robbins brought up the rear with a score of thirty-four in third place.

Members will be pleased to hear that Patrick Kelly is back on the golf course again in an effort to resurrect was a promising golf career, or at the very least rediscover the joy or frustration of golf.

Wednesday, November 13th Khao Kheow A & B

1st Pat Ryan (13) 39 points

2nd Geoff Parker (17) 39 points

3rd Tony Robbins (22) 35 points

4th Les Cobban (8) 35 points

5th Geoff Williams (22) 33 points

Near pins Tony Robbins, Geoff Parker, Keith Norman.

The Khao Kheow course was in top condition for Wednesday’s round with the greens the quickest we have seen for some time. We were allocated the A & B nines and played off the yellow tees. Despite not appearing to be slow, the round took over fours to complete as pointed out by our resident gripe. The biggest group so far this season (twenty) was on hand although some were lucky to make it to the course with Ross Schiffte being advised by his passengers taking a wrong turn on the way and arriving late from his detour, a case of the blind leading the blind.

With the Club Championship fast approaching it seems a few people who have been struggling lately are finding form in a timely manner. On Monday it was Jimmy Carr, Wednesday it was the turn of Geoff Parker to sparkle with a very fine round of thirty-nine only to be beaten into second place on countback by the wily Pat Ryan who as always plays solid golf and is always in the frame.

Tony Robbins took third with a solid thirty-five on countback from Les Cobban. Geoff Williams, making his first appearance in the winner’s circle, rounded out the scoring with thirty-three.

With so many players now in good form (Jimmy, Geoff, Keith, Tony & Gez) and former champs Robby Watts and Gerry Cooney returning next week, we are set for a very hotly contested club championship, who will claim the trophy?

The day was rounded out by a late visit from John Hughes, another who claims he “can win when he wants to” and who generously rang the bell. What is happening?

Friday, November 15th Mountain Shadow

Team Winners

1st Stuart Tinkler & Michael Brett 38 points

2nd Daryl Vernon & Brendan Harnett 38 points

Individual Winner Daryl Vernon 33 points

Near pins Gez Williams and Gordon Melia X 2.

As the back nine have been out of play for at least six months at Mountain Shadow we gave the course a miss until Friday so everyone was keen to see what changes had been made. Well as it turns out very little has changed. The fairways are still good, some of the greens are in poor shape, the water catchments are very low, and the only change we could see is that there has been a lot of clearing away of rough around the water catchments and a few trees have been removed. It looks like all this work could have been done without closing the back nine holes. It seems like some kind of disease has taken hold of the coconut trees with many dead and others looking very unhealthy.

The course is still as challenging as ever and with a strong wind blowing scoring was difficult. As we had an even sixteen golfers, for a change our fearless leader Jimmy decided we should play a two-ball, so we had eight teams of two.

For this format, we would normally expect a winning score in the mid-forties; however, the winning pair of Stuart Tinkler managed to take the honors with a modest score of thirty-eight on countback from Daryl Vernon and Brendan Harnett. Daryl took the individual best score with a lowly thirty-three