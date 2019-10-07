Thunder, Lightning, Fire, & George Mueller

Pattaya Links Golf Society

Fri. Oct.4 Pleasant Valley Stableford

As our groups started the back nine at Pleasant Valley it was thunder and lightning all around, but only a drizzle of rain.

As they were about to head for the cover of the kiosk a bolt of lightning in very close proximity set fire to a tree behind the eleventh green, and they thought they might become firefighters. However, the trees were already wet so the fire died fairly quickly.

After a wait of about 40 minutes it was back to business.

This course can be in very good condition or very ordinary. Today it was very good, nice fairways and greens although, as with other courses this week, they were a little slow, but okay.

For the second game in succession no golfer managed to play to handicap and it came down to a countback for first place after two players scored 35 points.

George Mueller was happy to win that and, as he was later sliding on the Green Jacket, reminded us that it was not his first time wearing it.

Andrew Purdie is a class golfer and is always somewhere near the top of the ladder and this time claimed second place.

Tip Briney continued his good form from the Khao Yai trip last week to score 34 points to take third on countback over Takeshi.

With just 16 starters it was three placings only, but four near pins and best nines which went to: Takeshi Hakozaki (5), Andrew Purdie (8), Michael House (13), Chris Barker (17).

Best Front Nine (non-winners) Tom Herrington 17 pts

Best Back Nine (non-winners) Stu Brown 19 pts

Winners Pleasant Valley

1st Place George Mueller (15) 35 pts c/back

2nd Place Andrew Purdie (10) 35 pts

3rd Place Tip Briney (22) 34 pts c/back

The “wig” went to newcomer Andrew Rossen, a Kiwi, but that’s okay, for lowest score.

The “silly hat” went to Bill Copeland who paid for and received his paperwork for green fee and caddie fee. Nature called and he went to the throne for thinking time. When he stopped thinking and went to find his bag, no paperwork!

After a panic and some puffing he retraced his steps to the thinking place, and there they were waiting. A worthy “winner”, we will agree.