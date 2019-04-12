Thousands hit the streets to aid Banglamung bedridden

Banglamung and the Village Health Volunteer Club hosted a charity run to help bedridden patients.

Banglamung District Chief Amnart Charoensri opened the April 1 charity run that drew 2,700 people at the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium on Chaiyapruek Road 2.

Participants ran from the stadium past Chaknok Reservoir, Chaknok Public Park, the bridge over Highway 7, and through the Pattaya “tree tunnel”.

There were various brackets including runs of five-, 10-, and 21-kilometers, plus a short “VIP” job with application fees ranging from 400-1,000 baht.

Participants received t-shirts and trophies depending on their finish with the 10- and 21-km. race winners taking home 3,000 and 5,000 baht, respectively.

After their runs, participants could shop at booths offering clothes, foods, and drinks.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Banglamung Public Health Department to help chronically ill people in the district.