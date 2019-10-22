This time a green jacket for Mike

PSC Golf Pattaya Links Golf Society

Fri. Oct. 18 Khao Kheow B+A Stableford

Apparently the telephone system was down this morning as two people could not contact us to cancel so, with these two no shows, we went to Khao Kheow with thirty players and some re-shuffling en route.

Our first group teed off a few minutes early under clear, sunny skies with no breeze which made conditions hot but, before too long, a nice breeze did come our way, if intermittently, keeping things more pleasant.

Our first three groups moved along at a good pace until running up the back of a two-ball, following a three-ball, whereby the good pace we had before slowed considerably.

Chris Barker was beaten into second place two days ago, but this time has taken top spot for the A flight with a very handy 37 points on a countback from consistent Francis McGuigan who backed up his 36 points from a week ago.

Rod Weekes has played two games with Links now and done well each start. Today a solid 35 points got him third place.

Mike Firkin won the B flight two days ago, but his score saw him miss out on the Green Jacket. Not so today, as 38 points was surely going to be good enough to win B flight again, and it was.

Tony Browne is settling back into Pattaya and had a resurgence to score 34 points for second place while hot and cold Stuart Thompson was in there again with 33 points for third.

Near Pins: Glen Elsworth (A flight), Kevin McEntee (A flight), Donald McGuigan (B flight), Larry Slattery (B flight).

A Flight (0-16)

1st Place – Chris Barker (14) – 37 pts c/back

2nd Place – Francis McGuigan (16) – 37 pts

3rd Place – Rod Weekes (16) – 35 pts

B Flight (17+)

1st Place – Mike Firkin (23) – 38 pts

2nd Place – Tony Browne (18) – 34 pts

3rd Place – Stuart Thompson (18) – 33 pts

Best Front Nine (non-winners) John Anderson 19 pts

Best Back Nine (non-winners) Richie McIntosh 18 pts

We hackers know how quickly things can change in this game. Mark Efendie isn’t really a hacker but even he knows now. After wearing the Green Jacket two days ago, came a big hiccup and he’s got the “wig’.

Barry Horman is a jovial chap and his smile as he wears the “silly hat” makes a great photo.

Khao Kheow is still looking good. Fairways are well grassed and the greens in very good order, true and with pace. It would seem there is some work happening to the tee boxes as they were a bit ragged.

A tough day out but a good day out for all.