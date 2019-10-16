Thirty nine points gets Chin a win

PSC Pattaya Links Golf Society

Mon. Oct.14

Greenwood B+C

Stableford

Greenwood never promised us a rose garden, but they did promise a two tee start, and that’s what we got.

Starting four groups from each of B and C tees should ensure a quick round. It was for five groups, who managed to get finished before the, now regular, heavy afternoon rain. The remaining three groups were forced to seek cover for some time.

Meanwhile, at the clubhouse, a bus driver was giving Maurice a hurry up by telling him just one seat left and so, thinking he had all of the cards, climbed aboard the last bus. A count up on the way showed that he was short by 12 cards.

Maurice was not on the last bus, and that one duly arrived somewhat later than expected.

Greenwood Golf course is always in very good condition and it was today. Fairways were in good condition but, even so, we called lift, clean and place, just to cover.

The greens on B nine had been cored and sanded in the past couple of weeks, but the C nine greens were running nicely and played well, as we have come to expect here.

Thirty two players enabled two flights with the cut at 17.

Darren Beavers knows that if he could be more consistent his handicap would come down to where he wants it. Today’s 38 points set him off on the right foot. That also got him a win for A flight.

Colin Service plays sparingly but most often comes in with a good score and 36 points was good for second spot.

Michael Lohse was perhaps unlucky that the cut was so high as his 35 points from a #3 handicap was an excellent score for “only” third place.

The B flight saw a newcomer to Links, Chris Chin, having his second outing here. He remarked as he came in that he has just had his best ever Stableford score. That score was 39 points to take first place and his first Green Jacket.

Stu Brown came second with 35 points, but that is no surprise because he has been in the placings consistently recently.

Mike Tottenham has been giving the Links indoor golf simulator a work out this week and it paid off for him with a third place score of 33 points.

Near Pins: Maurice Roberts (A flight), Michael Lohse (A flight), Chris Chin (B flight), Garry Hookey (B flight).

A Flight (0-17)

1st Place – Darren Beavers (15) – 38 pts

2nd Place – Colin Service (16) – 36 pts

3rd Place – Michael Lohse (3) – 35 pts

B Flight (18+)

1st Place – Chris Chin (23) – 39 pts

2nd Place – Stu Brown (28) – 35 pts

3rd Place – Mike Tottenham (18) – 33 pts

Best Front Nine (B) (non-winners) – Tip Briney – 18 pts

Best Back Nine (C) (non-winners) – Bernie Stafford – 19 pts

The would be recipients of the “wig” and “silly hat” did not get back to the bar so Phil, who is becoming a bit of a softy lately, decided again to leave them in the bag.

Golfers around here are a hardy lot so the thought of rain during the round doesn’t deter them from getting out there. The next thing is the cold weather coming, so the Met Bureau tells us, 555.