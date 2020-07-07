Thiery Petrement wins at Phoenix Gold, Pattaya

PSC Golf from Billabong

Monday 6th July Phoenix Gold Stableford

After two days of no alcohol, the golf seemed to get better I think. We played the Mountain and Ocean loops at Phoenix Gold golf course. The Lakes has been closed for some time now, as there must be some serious maintenance going on.







We breezed around the Mountain loop in perfect conditions for playing, but hit the wall after that nine for a wait on every shot. We don’t know where the four ball came from that had four groups backed up behind them but suffice to say the second nine was way over two hours to complete.

The course was in great condition apart from the brutal rough in some places that made finding the ball very problematic. However, the weather was superb.

The scoring was reasonable with the placings all scoring in the 30s. Captain Cripple took 3rd spot with 33 points, Glyn Davies took 2nd with 35 points and Thiery Petrement took 1st with 36 points.

There were no twos recorded.











