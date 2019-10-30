The Giant Panda Tour 2019

Monday 21st October Mae Jo Stableford

Our annual trip to Chiang Mai with a three day competition and an optional game in the week.

There are five groups out each day with the cut for the week at 10 – 20 and 21+ in the two divisions. John Hughes returns the best score of the day with 20 points on each nine winning division 1 with 40 points, Reijo Heiskanen is second on 33 and Dennis Scougall is third with 31. William Chang wins division 2 with 36, Curtis Hessler is second with 31 and Glyn Evans is third with 28.

Nearest the pins Div 1. John Hughes (3) and Wichai Tananusorn.

Div 2. Tom Carmody, Curtis Hessler and Gil Phillips

No two’s in either division so rollovers to Gassan Panorama on Wednesday.

The fairways here were immaculate but the greens a disgrace after being scarified and cored but nothing mentioned to us during communication with bookings for the course.

It was Curtis Hesslers 75th birthday today and we all had a memorable evening at the Happy Drink bar just round the corner from the Duangtawan Hotel where we are all staying.

Wednesday 23rd October Gassan Panorama Stableford

Some heavy rain as we leave town today but it is clearing as we arrive at the course but a clear round with no problems. 23 points on the front nine and Dennis Scougall wins division 1 with 41 points, the Durham boy John Hughes is still in form and comes in second on 35 and with a 18/15 back nine countback Colin James comes in third beating Reijo Heiskanen. William Chang is on the podium again winning division 2 with 35, Tom Novak is third on 33 and Ning Heiskanen is third on 32.

Nearest the pins Div 1. Nik Evans, John Hughes, Dennis Scougall and Wichai Tananusorn.

Div 2. Will iam Chang, Ning Heiskanen, Reijo Heiskanen and Chris Ross.

John Hughes birdies the 16th and in division 2 a double rollover to Royal Chiang Mai on Friday.

Friday 25th October Royal Chiang Mai Stableford

Our last game of the week and with 36 points Dean Worell beats Nik Evans on a 21/17 back nine countback after two scores of 36 come in and Gil Phillips comes in third with 33, William Chang with another 35 wins division 2 with Curtis Hessler in second place on 32 and Ning Heiskanen is third with 31.

Nearest the pins Div 1. John Hughes (2) and Wichai Tananusorn (2).

Div 2. Tom Carmody, Glyn Evans and Gil Phillips.

Wichai birdies the 17th and in division 2 Colin James scoops the pot with two rollovers after a birdie on the 6th.

Overall winner of the week winning the Giant Panda Tour headcover was William Chang with 106, John Hughes was second with 104 and Dennis Scougall third on 99. An enjoyable round here today with the course in a very god condition and there are quite a few difficult tee shots, you need to play here a few times to understand the course layout.

Many thanks to Lyn for her organizing everything, the week was a great success and was enjoyed by all.