The 24th T.Q. MASTERS Golf Tournament

PHOENIX GOLD

Friday 18th October 2019

The TQ MASTERS is organized by THE TAHITIAN QUEEN ROCK ‘N’ ROLL BAR

FORMAT

SINGLES STABLEFORD in Groups of Four from 1st & 10th Tee , starting 09:04 a.m. DIVISIONS: Three Men’s Divisions, plus Ladies Division if 5 or more ladies play

HANDICAPS: Maximum: Men – 28; Ladies – 36. TEES: Men – White; Ladies – Red

ENTRIES:

Entry Forms with Entry Fee should be given to The Manager at TQ – Beach Road or John Emmerson and Steve Ellison at The Golf Club on Soi LK Metro by 11:00 p.m., Tuesday, 15th of October. Payment should be made with Entry.

Sign-up as a Group of up to 4 Players: Individual entries will be assigned to a Four-Ball.

ENTRY FEE: B aht 2300 per player includes:

Green Fee and Caddy Fee (carts available book separately)

TQ Masters Golf Shirt

FREE Bloody Caesars at Registration and FREE beer and water (as supply allows) on the course.

Bjarne’s Rost Leg of Ox Barbeque at TQ from 6.00 pm

Extended Happy Hour 5 – 8:00 pm, and great music.

REGISTRATION is at PHOENIX GOLD on Friday, 18 October, 2019 from 08.00 -10.00 am

RULES & HANDICAPS

R&A and USGA Rules will apply, as well as PHOENIX GOLD’s Local Rules.

Handicaps will be accepted from PSC, IPGC, Bangkok Golf Groups affiliated with the USGA or R&A, or any official USGA or R&A Handicap. All golfers who do not have a current handicap with the PSC or IPGC will be required to show proof of current handicap at Registration.

PRIZES:

TQ Masters Champion Green Jacket for Best Men’s Score.

TQ Masters Ladies Champion Pink Jacket for Best Ladies Score (with at least 5 entrants)

Trophy for 1St Places Divisions I, II, III & Ladies.

Vouchers for 2nd, 3rd, Near Pins and Long Drives (3 Men’s Divs.)

NOTE:

Book Golf Carts on the Entry below.

Tee Times posted TQ & golf venues on Wed., p.m., 16th Oct.

Any questions please contact John Emmerson 089-095-8631.

Received Baht…………From…………………for…..places in the 24th TQ Masters. Date…….…Oct. Signed……………………..…

< cut here ENTRY -24th TQ Masters cut here>

Preferred Starting Time: EARLY or LATE ( please circle)

________________________H’cap PSC /IPGC_____ Other____

2. ________________________H’cap PSC /IPGC_____ Other____

3. ________________________H’cap PSC /IPGC_____ Other____

4. ________________________H’cap PSC /IPGC_____ Other____

Contact Name (OR # ): ___________________________________

Phone: ________________________________________________