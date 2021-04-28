Switcheroo at Pattana

Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Monday, April 26

Pattana B+A

Stableford

After a slashing round from Paul Durkan last Friday, Paul Smith, playing from his newest handicap of #1, has played another great A grade game from an A grade player.







His 40 points, for a gross 70 on the par 73 A and B combination was an excellent round, with plenty of pars, three birdies and, to Paul’s chagrin, the one and only bogie coming at the very last hole.



Now, the ‘switcheroo’. At our latest visit here on April 2, Dave Arataki won with 40 points with Paul Smith on 39 points in second place. Paul Anderson, then, was 4th place with 37 points. This time Paul Smith took the honours with 40 points, Paul Anderson 39 points and Dave Arataki with 38 points. Same names, different order.

Paul Anderson’s first tee shot didn’t go far and it looked like he was in for a dirty day, but head down and perseverance saw things pick up and back to his best.

Dave Arataki, when he is on song, usually has a very good first nine and this time it was 21 points, which set him up for a good score. 17 points on the second nine got him another placing at Pattana.

Adding to the similarities, Tony Browne won ‘best back nine’ that day and did the same this time.







Winners at Pattana

1st Place – Paul Smith (1) – 40 pts

2nd Place – Paul Anderson (23) – 39 pts

3rd Place – Dave Arataki (21) – 38 pts

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Colin Service – 20 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Tony Browne – 17 pts

Interestingly, carts were allowed on the fairways, considering the rain about recently. However, there were a couple of fairways that were very wet, but in those instances, the caddies quickly headed to the rough so as not to damage the course.





About the rough; it had been cut down and was quite playable, although that type of grass managed to sometimes catch the club, making it difficult, but golf wasn’t meant to be easy.

The greens are in good condition, albeit a little slower than usual here, as they have been allowed to grow a fraction longer. There were many moans about lip-outs.







The weather was warm, and as we moved along the A5, par 6, a very black sky complete with thunder seemed to be moving towards the course. My caddie suggested that it would go around us and not rain. She was correct, and by the time of the last hole, it had almost disappeared. Dodged a bullet, we think.





















