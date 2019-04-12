Sullivan stars at Pattana

PSC Golf from the Tropical Golf Group

Tuesday, April 2, Pattana – Stableford

This Tuesday twenty-one Tropical Golfers headed out to Pattana, always one of our favorite stops. Pattana was in its usual excellent condition, the only caveat being some of the fairways showed sparse patches – unusual for this course. Because of the recent rains the rough was rather “sticky” and greens held lofted approach shots well.

Alan Sullivan posted a magnificent 40 points off a respectable 14 handicap to win the A Flight, just ahead of Andre Van Dyk on 39 and Brian Parish with 36.

In B-Flight (18-23), Mick Coghlan came out on top with 39 points, Graham Buckingham was second on 38 and Dave Cooper was a further point back in third.

There were lower scores in the C-Flight (24+) where Henry Wong took the win with just 30 points ahead of Roy Dayton and Don Carmody, both with 27.

Best nines by non-winners came from Mashi Kaneta, Walter Baechli, Barry Elphick.

Friday, April 5,

Eastern Star – Stableford

The Eastern Star website boasts of “65 bunkers, 11 lakes and more than 2,200 coconut palm trees”. We weren’t counting but there is definitely more than enough trouble to keep this course interesting. Only Rob Brown was able to score better than his handicap today, with 39 stableford points.

Tropical Golf had not played here for a few months, and we were happy to find the locker room renovation has been completed, and is a nice improvement.

As stated, top spot in A flight (0–16) went to Rob Brown while in second was Brian Parish (13), with 34 and John Davis (11) claimed third with 28. Andre Van Dyk had the top nine-hole score among non-placers with 16 points.

The B flight, (17–23) winner was Kae Dayton (23) on countback over Dave Cooper (23), both with 32 points. Carole Kubicki (22) took third place with 30 points. Graham Buckingham had the top nine-hole score with 16 points.

In the C flight (24 and up), Gordon Clegg (25) took first with only 31 points, Karen Brown (29) was second on 30 and Barry Elphick (28) claimed third with 28. Roy Dayton had the best nine-hole score with 17 points.