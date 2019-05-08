Strong final day closes out successful 2019 Top of the Gulf Regatta

Pattaya – The wind was blowing a respectable 8-10 knots when all the classes got underway for the final day of racing at the 2019 Top of the Gulf Regatta in Pattaya on Sunday, May 5.

IRC Racing 1 was already a foregone conclusion but it was great to see the two TP52s, Team Hollywood (AUS) and THA72, out on-the-water and racing hard. Having been a long-time supporter of the Top of the Gulf Regatta, Ray Roberts brought his ‘new’ TP52 this year to take on Kevin and Tom Whitcraft’s Thailand-based THA72. They finished the series undefeated and in the process stopped THA72 from securing a third win in four years.

With a number of Thai ex-national team sailors onboard and 2010 World Optimist Champion Noppakao Poonpat at the helm, THA72 provides budding local sailing talent with a much needed bridge from dinghies to big boat racing.

As the winds softened and the races got shorter in IRC Racing 2, Fujin (AUS) came into their own. They put together a string of seven wins from the last seven races and with that, won the class. Tenacious (AUS) performed better in the long races at the beginning of the series, but kept Fujin honest throughout, finishing second overall ahead of Lawana (THA) who claimed third on count back from Ink Zone (AUS).

After a slow start to the series, Team Spray (JPN) found their sweet spot and strung together a series of firsts and seconds, finishing the last day with a 1,2 scoreline and topping the standings. MoonShadow2 (GBR) enjoyed the stronger breeze earlier on in the regatta and had to settle for second overall with SailQuest Hi Jinks (USA) in third.

The Platu class traditionally delivers some of the closet racing in the regatta, and this year did not disappoint with just seconds being the deciding factor in many of the races. Of the 12 Platus competing this year, six made the podium but Chris Way’s Easy Tiger V put in a dominating performance, finishing with six firsts and three second places in the 12-race series to win by a whopping eight points. Last year’s winner, Team ViewPoint, placed second just two points ahead of top Thai boat, Pine Pacific, skippered by Ithinai Yingsiri.

A single race for the Multihulls and another bullet for Bob Garner’s BladeRunnerIX (GBR) saw them finish their series with five wins from six races and a comfortable class victory. Sonic (THA) placed second overall with a string of second places beating out the French entry, Edenko.

Two races wrapped up a fun, and competitive four-day series for the Para Sailing class and inaugural Thailand S\V14 Para Sailing Championship. Paisol Pateh/ Mahseedi Hadumor (THA) barely put a foot wrong all regatta, dropping their final race score (a six) to finish top of the standings and 11 points clear of Kasempon Hondee/ Suraphong Chitkong (THA), with Kristo Priks/ Peep Krusberg (EST) in third. Finishing strongly with a win in the final race of the series, Russel Vollmer (RSA)/ Cherrie Pinpin (PHI) settled for fourth overall.

Known for the Optimist class and support of youth sailing in Thailand, the 15th Top of the Gulf Regatta saw more than 80 youngsters split into Gold and Silver fleets compete in the new Thailand Optimist Open Championship. Four races for both fleets turned the final day into a marathon and resulted in a 10-race series.

Losing his way a little in the middle of the regatta, Panwa Boonak (THA) bounced back on the final day with a 9 (his drop), 2,1,1 to win comfortably. Second place went to Bowonnan Chanram (THA) who edged out M.L. Weka Bhanubandh by a point, who had to settle for third overall.

In the Silver fleet, Pitipoom Jaroenpon (THA) dominated with a 23 point winning margin from Supakan Kerdsakul (THA) in second and Amonwan Aphiwatudomkun (THA) just three points further back in third.

Three races for all the dinghy classes (8, 9, 10, 11) on Sunday wrapped up their series and in Class 8 a 1,3,2 on the final day was enough for Albert Nazarov (RUS) to claim the title ahead of Ralf Donner in second and Apichart Tongmak in third.

Ahmad Latif Khan B.Ali Sabri Khan (MAS) finished strong in Class 9 with a 2,1,1 to take the title ahead of fellow Malaysians Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif in second and Israr Hazim B.Ismail in third.

In Class 10, Patcharee Sringam (THA) carved out a three point lead to claim class honours ahead of Mohammad Shahieran Rin Raiman (MAS) in second and Eric Owen Tan Chang Fook in third.

Meanwhile in the double-handed dinghies (Class 11), the Thai duo of Jedtavee Yongyuennarn/ Chakkaphat Wiriyakitti finished their series with a 2,1,2 which wasn’t enough to overhaul the consistency of Muhammad Syafie Bin Ali/ Ikrami Hakimin Bin Markham (MAS) who held on for the class win. Fellow Malaysians, Muhammad Fauzi Kaman Shah/ Omar Ac Faroue placed third

Three races on Sunday completed the four-day series for the windsurfers and Ahmad Danish Abdul Hadi Kame (MAS) dominated RS:X, his only second place becoming the drop race. Geh Cheow Lin (MAS) secured second ahead of Nuur Fatin Solehah Binti Abdul Rahman (MAS) in third.

The RS:One class was similarly dominated by Ilham Bin Wahab (MAS) who won seven of the eight races. Muhammad Izzudin Bin Abdul Rani (MAS) finished his series in style with a win in the final race to secure second place ahead of Darron Chin Hui Jie (MAS) in third.

Twelve radio controlled yachts competed in the IOM RC Yachts class at this year’s regatta and completed an impressive 27 races over two days. With four discards allowed, Dean Martin had the edge and finished with 73 points to top the standings and claim the winner’s prize. Second place went to Kosit Kanithadis who won on countback, tied on points with Waranan Yusanon who had to settle for third place overall.

The 2019 Top of the Gulf Regatta took place at Ocean Marina Yacht Club in Najomtien, Pattaya from April 30 – May 5. Full results for all races in all classes are available at https://topofthegulfregatta.com.