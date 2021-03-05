Stormy day for Pattaya’s Billabong golf at Green Valley

PSC golf from Billabong

Wednesday, 3rd March

Green Valley

Stableford

It was a stormy day at Green Valley Wednesday when it absolutely poured down, with most of the men’s field coming in early looking like drowned rats. The Billabong ladies are made of sterner stuff and continued to finish the round.

Only about four men finished, as the course was under water, but this course would have to be one of the better draining courses around and doesn’t take long to dry out.







The men’s competition was canceled, but the ladies carried on and scored some great scores. Second and third places were decided by countback, with Miss Lynn taking 2nd and Miss Nok 3rd, both scoring 34 points.

Miss Noodle won the day with a fine 40 points – shows a little rain doesn’t spoil her day out.

There were three twos, one coming from Miss Nok and Miss Noodle had 2 of them.











