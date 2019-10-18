Steve Younger on a roll 2 from 2

PSC Growling Swan Golf, played out of “Bogey’s Bar & Grill

Monday, October 14

Plutaluang GC, PRH Grey.

Stableford

The Magnificent Seven and that’s how many we had to venture out to Plutaluang or as I call it, Big Navy.

“Big Navy” is a course that a lot of our golfers complain about, as in “the grass grows the wrong way”. Well I can take you to any hospital in Aussie to any cancer ward in that hospital and I am sure all and sundry would trade places and have one more game of golf at a course where the grass grows the wrong way!

Big Navy on all reports was in great nic, but a little damp in places (so we invoked lift, clean & place on the fairway thru to the green). It was as it has been and what happens at this time of the year, nobody in front and nobody behind. We virtually had the course to ourselves. Being a Public Holiday we were charged B1600 all in, not too bad at all.

With the Magnificent Seven we played winner only and only played 4 x near pins, no long putts. We played East & South from the white tees.

It was that man Younger again. Steve surged thru the pack and took the chequered flag. With 37 points it held him 9 shots clear of his nearest rival. Second in was Glen n Martin with Alex Field finishing third.

1st Steve Younger (12) 37 pts.

2nd Glenn Martin (18) 28 pts.

3rd Alex Field (17) 27 pts.

Near the pin:

E2. Steve Younger.

E5. Keith Buchanan.

S13. Glenn Smith.

S16. Did not go off.

Back at Bogey’s we welcomed back Roger Ellis, and Glenn Martin. We had no farewells which is good as we can ill afford them!

No D-For today!