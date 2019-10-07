Staying one step ahead of the weather

Jomtien Golf

Monday 30th September Pattaya Country Club Stableford

Our last game here with vouchers before the high season kicks in and the November green fee quote was over the top so we cancelled. But an hour later at the clubhouse with new management now an acceptable price was given to us.

An equal cut today in the two divisions at 9-17 and 18+. Playing off 18, Roger Awad with 37 points wins division 2. Bruce Gardner is second on 35 and Alan Bissell finishes third with 31 points.

Marc Brunner wins division 1 with 35 with Willy Van Heetvelde one point behind in second place and Paul Young beats Chris Slota on a 17/15 back nine countback after two scores of 33 come in.

Nearest the pins: Div. 1 Marc Brunner and Paul Young. Div. 2 Roger Awad (2) and Tom Preshaw (2).

Paul Young birdies the 12th and in Division 2 a rollover to Burapha on Wednesday.

Wednesday 2nd October Burapha Stableford

Five groups out today and we are playing the A and B nines off the white tees with an almost similar cut as of Monday.

Playing off 17 and with 3 points on every hole on the last six Steve Godfrey wins Division 1 with 40 points. Chris Slota comes in second with 38 and Paul Young finishes third with 32.

Bruce Gardner with 39 wins the second division beating John Carlin by one point and with an 18/15 back nine countback Alan Bissell beats Frank Grainger after two scores of 33 come in.

Nearest the pins Div. 1 Gareth Piccinin, Pete Sumner and Paul Young. Div. 2 Bruce Gardner (2) and Glen Loydall.

The forecast here today was not too promising but all groups finished the round ten minutes before the heavens opened and unbelievable torrential rain all the way down the 7 finishing at Big C on Sukhumvit.

Thursday 3rd October Eastern Star Stableford

A members’ tournament here tomorrow so we are playing the day before and with only four groups out 38 points is the best score of the day with Pete Sumner winning Division 1. Steve Godfrey comes in second one point behind and Ron Lavett finishes third on 36 points.

In division 2 a 19/18 back nine countback Tony Thorne beats Glen Loydall after two scores of 34 come in and the organizer is third with 33 points.

Nearest the pins: Div. 1 Pete Sumner (2). Div. 2 Glen Loydall, Tony Sykes and Tony Thorne.

Steve Godfrey birdies the 6th in Division 1 and a rollover here in Division 2 next Friday.

We were lucky with the weather yet again here with horrendous storms as we head back to Jomtien after the game.