Stapleton signs off in style

PSC Golf from the Growling Swan Golf Society

Thursday, Sept. 5, Greenwood – Stableford

1st Mark Stapleton (17) 38pts

2nd Steve Younger (12) 36pts

3rd Mashi Kaneta (16) 36pts

4th Rod Weekes (18) 35pts

Near Pins: Brad Todd, Allan Nolan, Casa Rifkin, Steve Younger.

Long Putts: Brad Todd, Allan Murdoch.

Greenwood GC was today’s choice, this being one of the courses that we play at least once per month.

As per usual the course was in great condition and all facets were tuned for us to have a good day and hopefully a good game! We did experience a shower early in the day and it probably lasted about 20 minutes.

With seventeen golfers we played one flight with four places on the podium. All novelties prizes were again up for grabs. Attacking from the yellow tees we played C nine then B nine in that order.

Mark Stapleton made it two from two on the eve of leaving us for his return to Australia. He scored 38 points to put him two shots ahead of the field. Second and third went to a countback with both players locked together on 36 points – second spot going to Steve Younger with Mashi Kaneta losing the countback but getting third. Fourth place also went to a countback and Rod Weekes was the lucky golfer to edge out Casa Rifkin.