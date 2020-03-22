Stanley Rees on fire at Greenwood Pattaya

PSC Golf from SIAM Country Resort Pattaya

Tuesday, March 17 Crystal Bay A & C Stableford





This week again a small turnout, because we participated in the Charity Classic. But we had some interesting games.

On Tuesday 17th March 2020 we went to Crystal Bay, where we played the A & C loop. The course was in good condition and the grass a little bit greener after the rain the night before. It was a nice day, with some overcast and a cool breeze. The fairways were in good shape and the greens little bit slow.

Despite the good conditions we again seemed to make high scores. John Feeney was the most consistent and won with 34 Stableford points. Second as Jonathan Pratt with 33 Stableford points, beating Willem Lasonder on the countback.

Only one near pin today for Willem Lasonder.

Thursday, March 19 Greenwood B & C Stableford

On Thursday the 19th March Greenwood was our venue, where we played the B & C loop. The course was in excellent condition with fair greens. Always a favor to play here. We had again nice weather with overcast skies and a cool breeze.

Stanley Rees was the man of the day with 42 Stableford points. Second was Willem Lasonder with 40 points. Third was David Smith with 39 points. Fourth Andy Nesbitt with 37 points, beating Ty Anderson on the count back.

The near pins went to Brian Chapman, Andy Nesbitt and Stanley Rees.



