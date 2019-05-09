Southerners Black retain title at Pattaya rugby festival

The 2019 Chris Kays Memorial Rugby Tournament concluded at Horseshoe Point in Pattaya last weekend and witnessed 2 days of hard-fought and sometimes spectacular rugby. Defending champions Southerners Black triumphed over a gritty French Asian Barbarians in the Cup final but the beaten finalists surprised both themselves and their opponents with a display of free-running rugby with more than a dash of Gallic flair.

It was a tortuous weekend for the players in searing temperatures and to reach the final teams had to play 7 games in total, which in itself was an act of real endurance as well as skill. The better coordination of the Southerners Black told in the end and they ran out comfortable winners by a score of 26-0 to deservedly retain their title. It was a fitting finale to another great weekend of rugby.

A full tournament report can be found in next week’s Pattaya Mail.