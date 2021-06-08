Silver Fox Barry Lewis cards 40 points for top spot

PSC golf from Billabong

Monday, 7th June

Phoenix Gold Golf Club

Phoenix Gold on a fantastic day for golf with a nice breeze, high clouds, and no sun, making conditions perfect. The course was in great condition with a little bit of maintenance here and there, but nothing intrusive and the work has to be done.







With three groups playing we just breezed around the course with no holdups. One or two of the lads had a day they want to forget but in the main the guys love the course. Even some of the oldies who have told me, “I don’t play there I don’t like the course,” after playing Phoenix twice over the last three weeks have been heard to say, “I have changed my opinion and will be going along with the Billabong to play it again.”





Skip Jefferies had his day in the sun scoring 22 points on the Ocean loop, but only 14 on mountain to make his 36 points to take 3rd spot. Paul Blackshaw came to the party to play and scored 39 points to take 2nd. He was narrowly beaten by the Silver Fox, Barry Lewis, who shot 40 points to take the top spot, well done mate.



















