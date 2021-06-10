Serbian volleyball player punished after making slanty-eyes gesture at a Thai player in Nations League

The Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) banned a female Serbian player for two matches and fined her volleyball federation 700,000 baht for her inappropriate gesture in a match in which her team defeated Thailand during the Nations League.

FIVB through its disciplinary sub-committee found Sanja Djurdjevic violating its discipline for the inappropriate gesture during the match on June 1.







Serbian player Sanja Djurdevic drew two fingers to the side of her face to make the “slanty-eyes” gesture after a Thai player’s failure to score a point during the match.

FIVB banned her for two matches in the ongoing Nations League tournament. One of them was a match with Belgium on June 8 and the other will be a match with Canada on June 12.





Besides, it will fine the Serbian Volleyball Federation for 200,000 Swiss franc or about 700,000 baht and the fine will go to charity. (TNA)



















