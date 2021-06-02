Serbia volleyball player apologizes for racist gesture in match against Thai players

The Serbian Volleyball Federation announced its apology via social media in relation to its libero Sanja Djurdjevic’s racist gesture during a match against Thai players in the Nations League tournament.

Ms Djurdjevic made a slant-eyed gesture during the match yesterday and that made #StopAsianHate a top Tweet in the Twitter trends.







The Serbian Volleyball Federation announced that it was deeply sorry for the gesture of Ms Djurdjevic and issued sincere apology to the Thailand Volleyball team, Thai people and all affected people.

Ms Djurdjevic was aware of her mistake and apologized to the Thai team right away. She actually intended to tell her teammates to play as good defences as Thai players did, the Serbian federation said.





The Thailand Volleyball Association stated that the Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) was considering disciplinary action against the Serbian player. (TNA)























