Sel & Wayne smiling all the way

Following the Valentine’s Day Scramble, the Charity Classic at Khao Kheow and the Club Championship at Bangpra, the Pattaya Sports Club’s regular monthly series of events for 2019 kicked off at Phoenix Gold on May 16 with a two-person scramble. This was the first of a number of “novelty” tournaments, planned for the summer season.

40 had signed up for the day but due to heavy overnight rain in conjunction with the upcoming professional ladies tournament, carts were not allowed on the course; resulting in one of the players having to withdraw. Otherwise all went well at the start with the usual committee in place; Tim, Nigel and Ing doing an excellent job of registering everyone upon their arrival, leaving Jack at the start on the Mountain nine, getting them all away on schedule with remarkable ease.

The weather was good, the rain stayed away and by all reports the course was in excellent condition.

The winners were Sel Wegner & Wayne Cotterell with a net score of 62, playing off a handicap of 8, (25% of their combined). For their efforts they won a 43-inch smart TV each. Sel, who accepted the prizes from PSC Golf Chairman Jack at the Sugar Shack in Soi 13/3, could not believe what they had won and couldn’t wipe the smile off his face.

Second were David Marrison & Myles Knowlson (H’cap 6.25) with a score of 62.75 while third went to James Glossop & Brendan Cope (H’cap 10) on 63 and fourth to Gabriel Enright & PSC Charity Chairlady, Noi Emmerson with 64.25 playing off 8.75.

Near pins went to Daniel Grob & Mashi on Mtn 4, David Smith & Patrick Poussier on Mtn 8, Gerry Sweetnam & Aree Panadda on Ocean 5 and David Marrison & Eng Cotterell on Ocean 7.

PSC Treasurer, John Player & Eng Cotterell won best mixed pair score with a score of 66.

Many thanks go to Jon at the Sugar Shack and his staff for their excellent and warm hospitality on an extremely successful and very happy day. The PSC hadn’t seen so many smiling faces for quite some time!

The next PSC event, now confirmed, will be a Rainbow format at Pattaya Country Club on Tuesday 11th June, with an 8.32 first tee time, full details will be released soon.