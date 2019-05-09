Seil prospers at sweltering Green Valley

The Tara Court Golf Society

Sunday, April 28, Green Valley – Stableford

The weather was still very hot here at Green Valley for our regular Sunday game. The course is starting to show signs the excessive heat and lack of water, with many brown patches evident on the fairways.

As the group was smaller today we had only one flight and Pete Seil (H/cap 5) certainly coped with the heat as he came out the winner with an excellent thirty-eight points. Shaun Merriman (11) came in second one point behind on thirty-seven and Joe Peters (25) once again made a visit to the podium as he played to his new handicap with thirty-six points. We then had two players on thirty-five, with Russell Gilroy (14) winning the countback to come fourth and Kevin Blake (7), who was playing his last game before going home for a while, had to settle for fifth.

We had two 2s today, one each from Shaun Meriman and Davy Hamillton,

Tuesday, April 30, Pleasant Valley – Stableford

We had another small group today at Pleasant Valley where the course was in great shape, with green fairways and rough has been mown down to an acceptable level. As usually there were a few damp spots on a few fairways but otherwise it was good.

There was some good scoring and bettering your handicap did not guarantee a place on the podium. Jerry Sweetnam (10) had a great 41 points including an eagle 3 on the third hole for top spot in the rankings. Ken Hole (20) is playing some good golf at the moment and came in second today with 38 points. Because of the small field Joe McArdle (15) on 37 points missed out in the prizes.

Jerry Sweetnam and Donal McGuigan both has 2’s today.

Thursday, May 2, Burapha – Stableford

We are into May already and our first game of the month was here at Burapha where we played what are probably the more difficult C and D courses. We got a very heavy shower of rain just as we were going down the first fairway but thankfully it didn’t last too long and after that because of the clouds it wasn’t as hot as it has been for the past while.

The course was busy today but we still got round quickly and as usual it was in immaculate condition.

Only one flight today and despite the fact that we played the more difficult nines we still we got a few very good scores, with John Carlin (19) coming out the winner with thirty-eight points. Jerry Sweetnam (10) continued his good golf and came second with thirty-seven points while a long way behind in third was Joe McArdle (15) on thirty-one points and Russell Gilroy (14) fourth with twenty-nine.

Russell also recorded the only 2 of the day.