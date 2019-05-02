Scougall shines at Laem Chabang

The Jomtien Golf Society

Monday, April 22, Laem Chabang – Stableford

This was our first visit here for some time but we were attracted by the very reasonable low season package being offered. We played the C and A courses off the white tees with just the one division out.

Dennis Scougall topped the podium on this day with a fine 39 points, two ahead of Steve Cliff in second on 37 and then a 20/19 back-nine countback saw Gil Phillips beat Bob Comartin for third place after they both scored 35 points each.

With nearest the pins on C2 and A7 there was only one winner, Bob Comartin on A7, while John Carlin birdied A2 to record the sole birdie 2 of the day.

There were quite a few good reports on the course condition and an enjoyable round was enjoyed by all so we are back here again just after our Hua Hin trip.

Wednesday, April 24, Pattaya C.C. – Stableford

After a mass exodus of golfers from Pattaya recently there only one division out today and with two 40 pointers in, Ian Speirs, playing off 12, beat Steve Cliff on a 23/19 back-nine countback for first place. Leo Adam was third on 39 points and in fourth Ray Kingwell beat Kari Aarnio 20/18 on the back-nine after two scores of 35.

There were just two winners in the nearest the pins competition, Dennis Scougall and Peter Davies, while Ian Speirs birdied the 12th for the only 2 of the day and scoop a healthy rollover jackpot.

Friday, April 26, Eastern Star – Stableford

Two divisions out today with the cut set at 2-17 and 19+ and an amazing 34 points was the best of the day, coming from Tony Thorne who beat Ron Lavett in division 2 on a 22/20 back-nine countback. John Carlin was third on 32 and William Chang fourth with 29.

Colin Aspinall with 33 points topped division 1 and then there were four 30-pointers fighting for the next three places. A countback decision saw J.P. Saarenpak take second, Paul Butler third and Reijo Heiskanen fourth, with Paul Young just missing out.

Near pins went to (Div 1) Nik Evans, Seppo Komito, Dennis Scougall and Paul Young, and (Div 2) Leo Adam, Peter Davies (2) and Ron Lavett.

In the 2s competition, Ron Lavett birdied the 3rd with 5 rollovers in division 2 and in division 1 Paul Young was 1-foot short of a hole-in-one but still sank the putt to claim the 2s pot.

We received some very sad new this past week that one of our long time golfers, Burnie Sinclair, who started originally with us in 2006, passed away after a short illness. Rest in peace Burnie!