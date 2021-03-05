Sandy receives his second Super Car GT3 Championship trophy at Night of Champions Event

4 Mar 2021 – The 2020 Champions of the Thailand Super Series were awarded their well-deserved prizes at The Night of Champions Event hosted at Impact Forum, Impact Muangthongthani, Nonthaburi.

Sandy Kraokaew Stuvik collected his Champion’s Trophy after finishing first in the GT3 overall class in the Thailand Super Series 2020. Sandy shared his #1 Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo with Daniel Bilski, and the pair produced a fantastic drive in the final round to clinch the championship.







Sandy says “It was a short year, but we gave it our all and we were able to get the result we were aiming for. I hope that next season there will be a longer fight for the championship, but it was a privilege to be able to race last year. Thank you to all the organizers that made this season possible, and I have to thank B-Quik Absolute Racing for providing an immaculate car and service all season. After 2 fantastic seasons and 2 championship wins I am looking forward and preparing myself for the upcoming 2021 season, and although it will not be easy, I will do absolutely everything I can to try to get championship number 3.”

Sandy Kraokaew Stuvik is honored to be supported by The Pizza Company, B-Quik, Audi Sport Asia, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Jet8 Aviation, Thai Airways, Puma Thailand, Dacon Trading, Thaiwings Travel Agency, the Sports Authority of Thailand and the Royal Automobile Association of Thailand.

