Sandy launches private coaching course in Thailand

Sandy Kraokaew Stuvik is one of Thailand’s top racing drivers. He became the first Thai driver to win a Formula 3 Championship and is the reigning double Champion of Thailand’s premier class: Super Car GT3. Sandy has raced under the Thai flag from the very beginning and has had success in many series, both Thai and International.







Sandy will launch a private coaching course tailored to the needs of the student. The one-on-one adaptive lesson structure will allow drivers of all levels to make the most out of the course. The course will also feature ample seat time and will be the only course where the student can actually practice race-craft (overtaking & defending) with Sandy on track.



Furthermore, the drivers will be using a race-ready car supplied by B-Quik Racing for the ultimate race car and race team experience. Currently, the available racecars to choose from include a Honda Brio (Super Eco), Toyota Vios (One-make), and a Porsche 911 Cup Car (GTM). In the near future, the new Honda City hatchback (One-make) will also be available. Drivers that have their own racecars will be able to use those in the course as well.





Sandy says, “I have been asked many times about private coaching, but the main issue for most is that they do not have a racecar to practice with. With this course, we present a solution for that problem, for a full ‘arrive & drive’ experience. Thanks to the support of B-Quik Racing, we are proud to launch the most effective all-round racing course in Thailand. I am happy to share my passion and over two decades of experience with those who are interested in becoming a faster and safer racing driver.”







Details at http://www.sandystuvik.com or Sandy’s Official Line Account @sandy.stuvik or click https://lin.ee/aDsrt9z

Sandy Kraokaew Stuvik is honored to be supported by Carsome, The Pizza Company, B-Quik, Audi Sport Asia, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Jet8 Aviation, Thai Airways, Puma Thailand, Dacon Trading, Thaiwings Travel Agency, the Sports Authority of Thailand, and the Royal Automobile Association of Thailand.











