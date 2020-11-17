Sandy Chapo wins with 36 at Phoenix Gold, Pattaya

PSC Golf from Billabong

Monday, 16th Nov

Phoenix Gold

Stableford

Phoenix Gold golf course was the venue Monday and what a beautiful day it was for golf, not a cloud in the sky and only a very soft breeze blowing after we teed off, but still no moose.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The course is in great condition and a pleasure to play, the rough is a bit tough but not as bad as it used to be. The scoring was average. Apart from a few players, all were in the 30s with Jim Glossop taking 3rd place in a three way countback over Andrew Woodall and Captain Cripple, all on 31 points. Jim’s 21 on the back nine put him well ahead of the other two.

Gerard Lambert took 2nd place with 34 points and Sandy Chapo took 1st place with a fine 36 points and promptly bought everyone a drink.

There were no twos recorded.











