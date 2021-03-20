Sabines’ Pascal gains revenge

Jomtien Bar Boss Charity Pool Event

The 9th Jomtien Bar Boss Charity Pool Event was held at the Welcome Lounge in Soi Welcome on the 19th of March. This completed the first round of this event with the second round commencing in a fortnight’s time at Old Town, which is also in Soi Welcome.



In the previous event at The Clansman, Simon completed a lap of dishonour round the pool table when he failed to sink a ball in either of his matches. This certainly was not the case this time as he defeated Billy in the first round and was unlucky not to progress further when he lost a close encounter to Karl of J Bar.







As the matches progressed, it became apparent that it was possible to have a repeat final of the very first event held at The Richmond between Karl of J Bar and Pascal of Sabines which Karl won. This possibility came to fruition when Karl defeated one of the most consistent players in the area, Bart of Enjoy Paradise, and Pascal defeated another very consistent performer, Ivan of Old Town.







Pascal raced off to an early lead when he white-washed Karl in the first frame but Karl fought back in the second to level the tie. Both players had opportunities to seal the issue in the deciding frame but it was Pascal who eventually triumphed to become a first time winner.

In the losers section, it looked as if we might have had an all ladies final between Wasana of Champions and Nuch of J Bar. This was dashed by Paul of Richmond who was roared on by his raucous support when he defeated Nuch in a match which went to the black ball. Paul went on to defeat Wasana in the final but credit should go to the ladies for such a gallant effort.

















The Jomtien Bar Boss Charity Event is run in conjunction with the Richmond Charity Shop which is in Soi Welcome and is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 14.00 to 18.00. We are continually looking for clothes, toys, etc. with all proceeds going towards free food for the local population. The total raised now is 56,973 baht.

Once again, a hugely successful evening was had and special thanks should go to Simon and Kob and the staff of The Welcome Lounge for hosting the event.



As previously mentioned, the next event will be held Old Town in Soi Welcome in a fortnight’s time. This has been a hugely successful event and thanks should go the hosts and hostesses of Richmond Bar, J Bar, The Clansman, Champions, Happy Bou, Enjoy Paradise, Old Town, Sabines and Welcome Lounge.













