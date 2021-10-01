Retreat Lawn Bowls Singles League Season 2 underway

Like so much else, the second Retreat Lawn Bowls Singles League was delayed by Covid but finally got started on 23rd September. The delay, however, did give owner Colin Brocklehurst the opportunity to effect a few planned upgrades, so this competition will be played under spectacular new floodlights on the carpet at the Retreat Lawn Bowls Club.







The singles format means it can be played safely in small groups and fully complies with the current covid restrictions.



This popular event, the biggest of its kind ever held in Thailand, has attracted over 40 players separated into four divisions, with a similar handicapping system to the first event. After everyone plays each other in their respective division, the top four in each group progress to the knock-out stage on Saturday 13th November. The Semi-finals and Final are planned for the 20th November.







The biggest change from the first event is the introduction of a promotion and demotion system whereby the top four in Divisions 2, 3 & 4 will get promoted, and the bottom four in Divisions 1, 2 & 3 will get demoted, which will certainly spice up the competition.







Many of the other scheduled events, such as the PSC Pattaya Lawn Bowls League, are still on hold because of the Covid restrictions, so it’s not too surprising this format has attracted so much interest.



























