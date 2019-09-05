Rees rules at Wangjuntr

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

Tuesday, August 27, Wangjuntr – Stableford

On Tuesday we took the long drive to Wangjuntr Golf Park, where we played the Valley course. Our long trip was rewarded with a beautiful course in perfect condition. We had nice weather and a challenging walk over the course.

Despite the good conditions, it is always a challenging layout with some long holes or short par-4’s with difficult dog legs and bunkers. The results were nevertheless very close and the winner was Stan Rees with 30 stableford points. There were 3 29’s scores with Paddy Devereux taking second, Martin Hayes third and Jonathan Pratt fourth.

We had 5 nears to the pin today for Jonathan Pratt, Martin Hayes, Stan Rees, Brett Gale and John Feeney.

Thursday, August 29, Eastern Star – Stableford

Eastern Star was our venue on Thursday and again we found a beautiful course in good condition. We had nice weather and a good breeze, so it was not too warm.

Stuart Banks was the man today and won with 37 points. Second was Jonathan Pratt with 35 points and third Stan Rees with 33. The near pins were all for Jonathan Pratt.