Ratchapol leads his team to victory in Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2021

Phuket – Ratchapol Jantavara’s sizzling-hot performance led him to claim victory at the All-Thailand Golf Tour – Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2021 held on October 6th, 2021.







All-Thailand Golf Tournament, together with partners and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), organized the “Sandbox Swing” professional golf tournament in Phuket to promote travel among foreign tourists and golf enthusiasts as well as to build a good image for Thailand as one of the Top-of-Mind tourism destinations.



Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2021, held between 7-10 October 2021 at the Laguna Golf Club, Phuket as well as its warm-up Pro-Am event held on 6 October 2021 were both a success.







In the end, Ratchapol Jantavara emerged superior above others won the Championship in an exciting and fun atmosphere. The event was organized strictly according to safety measures and standards set by the Ministry of Public Health, Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), and the Phuket province.



























